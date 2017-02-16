COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stabilisation Eika 0.375% € 500mn 17/24

Post-stabilisation notice

16th February 2017

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Eika Boligkreditt AS

€ 500,000,000 Norwegian Covered Bond due 2024

Commerzbank (contact: Christian Klocke; telephone: +49 69 13643420) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Eika Boligkreditt AS Guarantor (if any): none ISIN: XS1566992415 Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 500,000,000 Description: 0.375 % Notes due 16th February 2024 Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

Crédit Agricole CIB

Deutsche Bank

Nordea Markets

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into theUnited States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.