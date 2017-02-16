Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "United Kingdom Diabetes Care Devices Market Outlook to 2022 Glucose Monitoring and Insulin Delivery" report to their offering.

'United Kingdom Diabetes Care Devices Market Outlook to 2022' provides value, in millions of US dollars and volume (in units) within market categories Glucose Monitoring and Insulin Delivery.

The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for the market category, and global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants. Based on the availability of data for the particular category and country, information related to pipeline products, news and deals is available in the report.

Extensive interviews are conducted with key opinion leaders (KOLs), physicians and industry experts to validate the market size, company share and distribution share data and analysis.

Scope

Market size for Diabetes Care Devices market categories Glucose Monitoring and Insulin Delivery.

Annualized market revenues (USD million) and volume (units) data for each of the market categories. Data is provided from 2008 to 2015 and forecast to 2022.

2015 company shares and distribution shares data for Diabetes Care Devices market.

Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the United Kingdom Diabetes Care Devices market.

Key players covered include LifeScan Inc, Bayer HealthCare AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and others.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Tables Figures

2 Introduction

3 Diabetes Care Devices Market, United Kingdom

4 Glucose Monitoring Market, United Kingdom

5 Insulin Delivery Market, United Kingdom

6 Overview of Key Companies in United Kingdom, Diabetes Care Devices Market

7 Diabetes Care Devices Market Pipeline Products

8 Financial Deals Landscape

9 Recent Developments

10 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Sanofi

LifeScan Inc

Bayer HealthCare AG

Becton Dickinson and Co

Abbott Laboratories

Eli Lilly and Company

Novo Nordisk A/S

B. Braun Melsunge

