Cargotec Corporation: Cargotec publishes its 2016 annual report and financial statements

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 16 FEBRUARY 2017 AT 3:30 PM (EET)

Cargotec publishes its 2016 annual report and financial statements

Cargotec's annual report 2016 and financial statements for the accounting period 1 January-31 December 2016 have been published in English and Finnish.

The annual report consists of the Annual review 2016 and the Financial review 2016. The financial review includes the Board of Directors' report, the financial statements, the auditors' report, the corporate governance statement and the remuneration statement.

The annual review is based on integrated reporting principles. Selected information presented in its sustainability section has been assured by an independent third party.

The annual report is available from the company website www.cargotec.com > Investors. Printed copies can be ordered at communications@cargotec.com.

For further information, please contact:

Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 20 777 4084

Virpi Raski, Director, Communications, tel. +358 20 777 4484,

communications(at)cargotec.com

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) is a leading provider of cargo and load handling solutions with the goal of becoming the leader in intelligent cargo handling. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor offer products and services that ensure our customers a continuous, reliable and sustainable performance. Cargotec's sales in 2016 totalled approximately EUR 3.5 billion and it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com





