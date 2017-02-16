sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 16.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

100,63 Euro		-0,94
-0,93 %
WKN: 851270 ISIN: US4138751056 Ticker-Symbol: HRS 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
HARRIS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HARRIS CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
101,47
101,86
15:43
101,40
101,84
15:44
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HARRIS CORPORATION
HARRIS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HARRIS CORPORATION100,63-0,93 %