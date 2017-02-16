sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 16.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

32,17 Euro		-0,535
-1,64 %
WKN: A0LEKM ISIN: US3364331070 Ticker-Symbol: F3A 
Aktie:
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRST SOLAR INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FIRST SOLAR INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,816
32,879
15:44
32,78
32,855
15:44
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FIRST SOLAR INC
FIRST SOLAR INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FIRST SOLAR INC32,17-1,64 %