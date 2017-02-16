Medtronic plc: Medtronic Introduces Signia Stapling System, Innovative Surgical Stapler for Minimally Invasive Surgery

New Single-Handed Powered Stapling System Provides Real-time Feedback During Surgery1

DUBLIN - Feb. 16, 2017 - Delivering on its commitment to develop and expand minimally invasive surgery (MIS) technologies and capabilities, Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) announced the launch of its Signia Stapling System. The latest addition to the company's MIS portfolio, the Signia system provides surgeons with real-time feedback and automated responses to that real-time data.

The Signia system includes Adaptive Firing technology that measures the firing force and adjusts the stapler's speed based on tissue variability measurements, allowing for consistent staple lines2,3. Human tissue differs in thickness throughout the body and its organ systems. For example, tissue is thinnest at the top of the stomach and thickest at the bottom of the stomach near the small intestine4. Adaptive Firing technology can detect the variability of tissue and automatically adjust the stapler's speed during MIS procedures; this allows surgeons to fire staples consistently and evenly2,3. The Signia system also offers surgeons one-handed staple firing, allowing them to free up their other hand and stay focused on the surgical site5.

"In my experience to date, I believe the articulation, rotation and firing of the Signia system provides an important new option in the performance of minimally invasive surgical procedures," said Dana Portenier, M.D., FACS, co-program director, Duke Minimally Invasive and Bariatric Fellowship division chief, Duke Metabolic and Weight Loss Surgery Duke Regional Hospital, chairman of surgery. "Its ability to provide the surgeon with helpful data and real-time response has the potential to contribute to more informed surgical decision-making."

"The Signia system is a first-of-its-kind stapling system and represents our commitment to pioneering intelligence-based minimally invasive surgical solutions," said Chris Barry, senior vice president and president of the Surgical Innovations business, which is part of the Minimally Invasive Therapies Group at Medtronic. "Ultimately, healthcare should help patients get better, faster with less pain; MIS delivers on that commitment."

The benefits of MIS procedures are well documented. MIS is less invasive than traditional open surgery and can be used in multiple surgical procedure areas including thoracic, bariatric, colorectal and gynecological. The Signia system is launching initially in the United States, Western Europe, and Japan. It is expected to roll out to additional global geographies during the company's fiscal year 2018.

(https://hugin.info/152439/I/2079097/114944.jpg) (https://hugin.info/152439/I/2079097/114945.jpg) The Signia Stapling System from Medtronic

The Signia stapling system is the world's first stapler that empowers surgeons with real-time feedback in the palm of their hand. The Signia handle provides real-time feedback

The LED screen on the Signia stapling system displays real-time audible and visual feedback about meaningful information. Click the thumbnails above for a larger image.

To view an animation of the Signia Stapler System in use, click here http://oak.ctx.ly/r/5ffs9 (http://oak.ctx.ly/r/5ffs9)

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc (www.medtronic.com (http://www.medtronic.com/)), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world's largest medical technology, services and solutions companies - alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 88,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in approximately 160 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

-end-

1 Based on internal test report RE00024826, Signia stapling system summative usability report, January 2016. 2 Based on internal test report R2146-151-0, Powered Stapling Firing Speed DOE Analysis and ASA Parameters, 2015. 3 Based on internal test report R2146-173-0, ASA Verification Testing with Slow Speed Force Limit Evaluation, 2015. 4 Elariny H, González H, Wang B. 24. Tissue thickness of human stomach measured on excised gastric specimens from obese patients. Surg Technol Int. 2005; 14:119-124. 5 Based on internal test report RE00024826. Signia Stapling System Summative Usability Report, Rev A, January 2016.

Contacts:

John Jordan

Public Relations

+1-508-452-4891



Ryan Weispfenning

Investor Relations

+1-763-505-4626





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Medtronic plc via Globenewswire

