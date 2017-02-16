Amer Sports Oyj: Amer Sports Financial Review 2016 published

Amer Sports Corporation

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE

February 16, 2017 at 4:45 p.m.

Amer Sports Financial Review 2016 published

Amer Sports has today published its Financial Review for the year 2016 at www.amersports.com. The review contains the CEO's review, Board of Directors' Report, Financial Statements 2016, and Corporate Governance Statement.

AMER SPORTS

Amer Sports (www.amersports.com) is a sporting goods company with internationally recognized brands including Salomon, Wilson, Atomic, Arc'teryx, Mavic, Suunto and Precor. The company's technically advanced sports equipment, footwear and apparel improve performance and increase the enjoyment of sports and outdoor activities. The Group's business is balanced by its broad portfolio of sports and products and a presence in all major markets. Amer Sports shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange (AMEAS).

