SThree (STHR) SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding 16-Feb-2017 / 16:44 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with the**m* +------------------------------+-----------+---------+---------+ |*1. Details of the person discharging managerial | |responsibilities / person closely associated * | +------------------------------+-----------+---------+---------+ |a) Names |Steve Quinn | +------------------------------+-----------+---------+---------+ |*2. Reason for the notification * | +------------------------------+-----------+---------+---------+ |a) Position/status |CEO Americas | +------------------------------+-----------+---------+---------+ |b) Initial notification |Initial notification | |/Amendment | | +------------------------------+-----------+---------+---------+ |*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market | |participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction | |monitor * | +------------------------------+-----------+---------+---------+ |a) Name |SThree plc | +------------------------------+-----------+---------+---------+ |b) LEI |2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 | +------------------------------+-----------+---------+---------+ |*4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated | |for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of | |transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where | |transactions have been conducted * | +------------------------------+-----------+---------+---------+ |a) Description of the |Ordinary shares of 1p | |financial instrument, type of | | |instrument |GB00B0KM9T71 | |Identification code | | +------------------------------+-----------+---------+---------+ |b) Nature of the transaction |Disposal of shares | +------------------------------+-----------+---------+---------+ |c) Price(s) and volume(s) |Names |Price(s) |Volume(s)| | | | | | | |Steve Quinn|324.00 |50,000 | +------------------------------+-----------+---------+---------+ |d) Aggregated information |N/A | |- Aggregated volume | | |- Price | | +------------------------------+-----------+---------+---------+ |e) Date of the transaction |13/02/2017 | +------------------------------+-----------+---------+---------+ |f) Place of the transaction |London Stock Exchange | +------------------------------+-----------+---------+---------+ Language: English ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: DSH TIDM: STHR LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 Sequence No.: 3861 End of Announcement EQS News Service 545363 16-Feb-2017

