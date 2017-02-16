sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 16.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,767 Euro		-0,049
-1,28 %
WKN: A0HL48 ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Ticker-Symbol: S8T 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STHREE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
STHREE PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,762
3,879
18:41
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
STHREE PLC
STHREE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
STHREE PLC3,767-1,28 %