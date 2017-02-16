Synthetic Biology: Global Markets - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Synthetic Biology: Global Markets" report to their offering.
The study scope includes core synthetic-biology products (synthetic genes, biobrick parts, delivery plasmids, chassis organisms, synthetic cells, production systems), enabling technologies (DNA sequencing, DNA synthesis and assembly, genome editing, bioinformatics and specialty media) and enabled technologies (biofuels, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, agriculture) that are already commercialized or are forecast to be commercialized within the next five years.
It analyzes key synthetic-biology technologies and products to determine present and future market status, and forecasted growth from 2016 through 2021. It also discusses strategic alliances, industry structures, competitive dynamics, patents and market driving forces.
Scope of the Report:
- An overview of the global markets for synthetic biology.
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.
- Coverage of core synthetic biology products: synthetic genes, other DNA parts, chassis organisms, synthetic cells
- Coverage of enabling technologies: DNA sequencing, oligonucleotides, specialty media, bioinformatics
- Coverage of enabled technologies: biofuels, specialty chemicals, diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, agriculture
- Analysis of the synthetic biology industry structure, competitors and intellectual property landscape
- An assessment of the products and technologies most commercially viable in the immediate and near-future time frame.
- Profiles of major players in the industry.
Companies Mentioned
- 20N Labs Inc.
- Abeona Therapeutics Inc.
- Active Motif
- Agilis Biotherapeutics Llc
- Atum
- Avidbiotics Corp.
- BASF AG
- Bayer AG
- Beta Renewables
- Bioamber Inc.
- Bio Basic Canada Inc.
- Biomax Informatics AG
- Bioneer Corp.
- Bio S&T Inc.
- Bluebird Bio
- Blue Marble Biomaterials
- Bolt Threads
- British Petroleum
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Calysta Inc.
- Cargill Inc.
- (100+ Others)
Key Topics Covered:
1: Introduction
2: Summary
3: Overview
4: Synthetic-Biology Technologies
5: Synthetic-Biology Applications
6: Synthetic-Biology Industry
7: Synthetic-Biology Markets
8: Patents
9: Company Profiles
