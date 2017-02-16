Synthetic Biology: Global Markets - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The study scope includes core synthetic-biology products (synthetic genes, biobrick parts, delivery plasmids, chassis organisms, synthetic cells, production systems), enabling technologies (DNA sequencing, DNA synthesis and assembly, genome editing, bioinformatics and specialty media) and enabled technologies (biofuels, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, agriculture) that are already commercialized or are forecast to be commercialized within the next five years.

It analyzes key synthetic-biology technologies and products to determine present and future market status, and forecasted growth from 2016 through 2021. It also discusses strategic alliances, industry structures, competitive dynamics, patents and market driving forces.

Scope of the Report:

An overview of the global markets for synthetic biology.

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

Coverage of core synthetic biology products: synthetic genes, other DNA parts, chassis organisms, synthetic cells

Coverage of enabling technologies: DNA sequencing, oligonucleotides, specialty media, bioinformatics

Coverage of enabled technologies: biofuels, specialty chemicals, diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, agriculture

Analysis of the synthetic biology industry structure, competitors and intellectual property landscape

An assessment of the products and technologies most commercially viable in the immediate and near-future time frame.

Profiles of major players in the industry.

Companies Mentioned



20N Labs Inc.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Active Motif

Agilis Biotherapeutics Llc

Atum

Avidbiotics Corp.

BASF AG

Bayer AG

Beta Renewables

Bioamber Inc.

Bio Basic Canada Inc.

Biomax Informatics AG

Bioneer Corp.

Bio S&T Inc.

Bluebird Bio

Blue Marble Biomaterials

Bolt Threads

British Petroleum

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Calysta Inc.

Cargill Inc.

(100+ Others)



Key Topics Covered:

1: Introduction



2: Summary



3: Overview



4: Synthetic-Biology Technologies



5: Synthetic-Biology Applications



6: Synthetic-Biology Industry

7: Synthetic-Biology Markets



8: Patents



9: Company Profiles



