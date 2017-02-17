Peugeot, General Motors und das schlechte Timing bei Opel

Es dürfte die Übernahmestory des Jahres werden: Seit wenigen Tagen ist offiziell, dass der US-Autoriese General Motors (GM) (WKN: A1C9CM / ISIN: US37045V1008) sein Europageschäft mit Opel und Vauxhall an den französischen Konkurrenten PSA Peugeot Citroën (WKN: 852363 / ISIN: FR0000121501) verkaufen möchte. Zumindest befindet man sich in Verhandlungen. Doch ehrlicherweise könnte der Zeitpunkt für eine solche Transaktion kaum schlechter gewählt sein.

Zunächst einmal zum offiziellen Stand der Dinge in Form der gemeinsamen Presserklärung:

Since 2012, General Motors and PSA Group have been implementing an alliance covering, to date, three projects in Europe and generating substantial synergies for the two groups. Within this framework, General Motors and PSA Group regularly examine additional expansion and cooperation possibilities, as well. PSA Group and General Motors confirm they are exploring numerous strategic initiatives aiming at improving profitability and operational efficiency, including a potential acquisition of Opel Vauxhall by PSA.

There can be no assurance that an agreement will be reached.

