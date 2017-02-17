Company announcement 49 2016/17



Allerød, 2017-02-17 08:43 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Matas have resolved to initiate a share buyback programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Regulation 2016/1052, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" rules. Please refer to company announcement no. 15 dated 30 August 2016.



The programme, which was initiated with a view to cancelling the shares bought back, amounts to DKK 150 million and runs from and including 1 September 2016 through 31 March 2017 at the latest.



Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions have been made during the period 10 February 2017 - 16 February 2017:







Trading day Number of Average purchase Transaction shares price, DKK value, DKK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 February 2017 6,000 100.02 600,120 13 February 2017 5,000 101.22 506,100 14 February 2017 4,000 104.70 418,800 15 February 2017 4,000 105.37 421,480 16 February 2017 4,000 105.50 422,000 Accumulated the last 5 23,000 102.98 2,368,500 trading days Accumulated under the 1,363,488 107.57 146,664,276 program --------------------------------------------------------------------------------







Following the transactions, Matas has purchased a total number of 1,363,488shares since 1 September 2016 and holds 1,625,436 treasury shares, equivalent to 4.14% of the company's total share capital.



We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed form provided in accordance with the Commissions delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.







Please address any questions to Søren Mølbak, Head of Investor Relations, at tel +45 48 1655 48.











Matas A/S



