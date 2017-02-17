Expanded access to company's global network will reduce latency and router hops for European customers

Hurricane Electric, the world's largest IPv6-native Internet backbone, today announced that it is continuing its European expansion with the launch of a new Point of Presence (PoP) in Milan, Italy at the Enter Srl data center. Located at Via Caldera 21 Building D2 Milan, Italy, this is Hurricane Electric's second PoP in Milan and third in the country.

Housed in Milan Caldera, the leading Italian technology campus, Enter Srl features a Tier 2 green data center that is interconnected with 4 major European POP's and offers cloud computing services. Built in 2007, the facility provides 24/7 security, automated fire suppression systems, and a dark fiber footprint that covers several major Italian cities, including: Milan, Turin, Genoa and Bologna.

The additional connections available with the launch of this new PoP will enable Hurricane Electric to improve fault tolerance, load balancing and congestion management in its IP connectivity services, which includes transit of next-generation IPv6 traffic. Additionally, tenants at the Enter Srl data center now have the ability to exchange IP traffic with Hurricane Electric's vast global network. Hurricane Electric has over 17,000 BGP sessions with over 6,000 different networks via more than 155 major exchange points and thousands of customer and private peering ports. The new Milan PoP will also provide access to the company's extensive IPv4 and IPv6 network through 100GE (100 Gigabit Ethernet), 10GE (10 Gigabit Ethernet) and GigE (1 Gigabit Ethernet) ports and as a result, both new and existing customers will be able to experience increased throughput, reduced latency and improved reliability.

"Hurricane Electric is delighted with the continued growth of our global network through this new Milan Point of Presence and we remain committed to further expanding into even more European countries this year," said Mike Leber, President, Hurricane Electric. "Italy has shown itself to be an important technological hub for the Mediterranean and beyond. Our newest Milan site will allow customers of Enter Srl to tap into the bandwidth and reach of Hurricane Electric's rich global network and we are grateful for the opportunity to support them."

