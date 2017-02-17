SimCorp will publish its Annual Report 2016 to NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen A/S Friday, February 24, 2017 at around 8:00 AM (CET).



SimCorp's Executive Management Board will present the report at a conference call the same day at 11:00 AM (CET). Please use any of the following phone numbers to dial in to the conference call:



From Denmark: +45 3848 7513 From USA: +1 212 444 0412 From other countries: +44 (0) 20 3427 1905



The pin code to access the call is 1470699.



At the end of the presentation there will be a Q&A session.



It will also be possible to follow the presentation via this link: http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/x28ib9dm



The powerpoint presentation will be available prior to the conference call via SimCorp's website www.simcorp.com.



SimCorp A/S