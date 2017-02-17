Elsevier Features Award-winning Integrated Clinical Decision Support Solutions at HIMSS17

PHILADELPHIA, February 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Care Planning, a 2017 KLAS Category Leader Award winner, to be featured with Elsevier's other world-class clinical decision support solutions

Elsevier, a world-leading provider of scientific, technical and medical information products and services, will showcase its Integrated Clinical Decision Support solutions at booth #2961 at the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) 2017 annual meeting in Orlando, Fla, Feb. 19-23.

A leader in bringing evidence-based content into the care process, Elsevier focuses on encouraging quality, enhancing efficiency and improving outcomes - providing empowering knowledge that enables action at the point of care. Representatives from Elsevier's Clinical Solutions will be available to discuss how active clinical decision support solutions and integrated clinical content and information at the point of care can improve care delivery.

"With the changing healthcare landscape, Elsevier is uniquely positioned to partner with healthcare providers to improve clinical outcomes," said Dr. John Danaher, President, Clinical Solutions at Elsevier. "Our solutions span the entire care continuum, across care settings and consider the patient at the center of care delivery. The recent recognition of Elsevier's Care Planning with the 2017 Best in KLAS award affirms our leadership in innovative, easy-to-use, high-quality evidence-based solutions integrated into healthcare systems and clinical workflows."

"We are proud of our collaborations with our customers to advance the practice of interprofessional care teams and engagement of patients in support of exceptional patient care," Danaher said.

Elsevier will also be highlighting new clinical pathway technology during the HIMSS interoperability showcase. This innovation will be demonstrated via a community care use case scenario.

Elsevier is also celebrating the distinction of HIMSS 2016 Book of the Year Award toHealth Information Exchange: Navigating and Managing a Network of Health Information Systems. Edited by Brian E. Dixon, PhD, FHIMSS, an Associate Professor at the IU Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health and Research Scientist at the Regenstrief Institute, the book was published in March 2016 by Elsevier's Academic Press.

For more information on Elsevier HIMSS activities, visit Elsevier's Clinical Solutions HIMSS17 website.

