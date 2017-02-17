TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Final Results

Chairman's Statement

Performance

For a number of years, conditions in global investment markets have caused the contrarian/value investment style to underperform. While all investment styles are cyclical, this period of weak performance by the value investment style has been unduly protracted, in part because of central bank action to maintain interest rates at unprecedentedly low levels. There are now emerging signs that that this period is drawing to a close and I am pleased to report that the latter part or 2016 has begun to see the value investment style, central to Temple Bar's investment process, returning to favour. In terms of the Temple Bar portfolio this manifested itself in out-performance relative to its benchmark index during the year. The total return on the net assets of Temple Bar in 2016 was 20.4% which compares with a total return of the FTSE All Share Index of 16.8%. In the longer term Temple Bar continues to outperform its benchmark over both five and ten year periods.

By any conventional yardstick 2016 bore witness to some extraordinary outcomes on the political front, significantly shaping the direction of markets.

Dividend

There have been three interim dividend payments during the year each of 8.09p per share and the directors are now recommending a final dividend payment for the year ended 31 December 2016 of 16.18p per share to be paid on 31 March 2017 to those shareholders on the register as at 10 March 2017. The ex-dividend date for this payment is 9 March 2017. If approved this would give an increase in the total dividend payment for the year as a whole of 2% and would be the 33rd consecutive year in which the Company has raised its annual dividend payment.

Gearing

In recent years the Company's fixed long term borrowings have largely been offset by a fairly high cash or near cash position on the portfolio while the portfolio manager patiently waited for more interesting investment opportunities to appear. The position was unchanged throughout most of 2016 such that at the year end, gearing (calculated net of cash and related liquid assets, including our investment in a UK short dated gilt) was 2.4%

Share Capital Management

Shareholders may recall that discounts in the UK Equity Income sector generally widened during the course of 2015. This trend was continued into 2016 as discounts in the sector increased further. Temple Bar was not immune to this process; at the year end its discount stood at 5.8%. I reiterate my observation from last year that the Board is prepared to undertake share buy backs if the discount widens both in absolute terms and relative to the Company's peer group. While no share repurchase took place during the year, the Board therefore recommends that the existing authorities to issue new ordinary shares and to repurchase shares in the market for cancellation or to hold in Treasury be continued. Accordingly it is seeking approval from shareholders to renew the share issue and repurchase authorities at the forthcoming annual general meeting.

The Board

The Board remained unchanged throughout the year but in January 2017 Nick Lyons was appointed as an additional director. I am delighted to welcome Nick to the Board and I am confident that with his wealth of experience, particularly in the financial sector, he will make a valuable contribution to the Company in the coming years.

Every year the Board undertakes a thorough evaluation of each director, including myself as Chairman. In line with best practice in this regard, all directors are subject to annual re-election by shareholders.

Savings Scheme

Towards the end of the year, having received notice from the Administrator that it did not wish to continue in that role, the Board took the difficult decision that the most sensible course of action was to close the Savings Scheme, almost 30 years after it was first established. It was clear that the ever-increasing amount of regulation involved with the management and administration of schemes of this nature meant that finding a cost effective alternative service provider was not possible. It was therefore decided to offer existing investors in the Scheme the option, amongst others, of transferring their investment in Temple Bar to a share dealing platform with similar characteristics managed by Equiniti, the outgoing Administrator.

Annual General Meeting

The AGM this year will be held at 2 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7QP on Monday 27 March 2017 at 11am. Please note this is a change in the address of the meeting from that of the past few years. In addition to the formal business of the meeting the portfolio manager will, as usual, make a presentation reviewing the past year and commenting on the outlook. He will also be available to answer questions alongside the directors. Shareholders who are unable to attend are encouraged to use their proxy votes.

Outlook

The dramatic political events of 2016, together with their unpredictable impact on investment markets, indicate that any form of forecasting is fraught with risk. At the very least it is clear that a combination of Brexit and a change in the US Administration is likely to cause continuing uncertainties, potentially leading to a slowdown in economic activity in the UK. The portfolio manager will continue to seek to invest in companies that are undervalued by the market and where the potential for improvement exists irrespective of shorter term uncertainties.

John Reeve

Chairman

17 February 2017





Twenty Largest Investments

as at 31 December 2016

Company Industry Place of listing Valuation

£'m % of portfolio HSBC Holdings Financials UK 75.133 7.72 UK Treasury 1.00% 2017 Fixed Interest UK 68.356 7.02 GlaxoSmithKline Health Care UK 65.428 6.72 Royal Dutch Shell Oil & Gas UK 59.191 6.08 BP Oil & Gas UK 51.272 5.27 Grafton Group Industrials UK 41.333 4.25 Barclays Financials UK 38.402 3.95 Lloyds Banking Group Financials UK 34.772 3.57 WM Morrison Supermarkets Consumer Services UK 28.454 2.92 SIG Industrials UK 28.131 2.89 Royal Bank of Scotland Financials UK 27.682 2.84 Tesco Consumer Services UK 24.892 2.56 Marks & Spencer Consumer Services UK 24.565 2.52 CitiGroup Financials USA 23.202 2.38 Centrica Utilities UK 20.769 2.13 Travis Perkins Industrials UK 19.476 2.00 BT Group Telecommunications UK 19.365 1.99 Drax Utilities UK 18.843 1.94 Best Buy Consumer Services USA 18.540 1.91 British American Tobacco Consumer Goods UK 18.383 1.89 706.189 72.55



Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the year ended 31 December 2016

2016 2015 Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Investment income 34,069 - 34,069 31,243 - 31,243 Other operating income 5 - 5 10 - 10 34,074 34,074 31,253 31,253 Profit/(losses) on investments Profit/(losses) on investments held at fair value through profit or loss - 128,792 128,792 - (31,615) (31,615) Total income 34,074 128,792 162,866 31,253 (31,615) (362) Expenses Management fees (1,380) (1,990) (3,370) (1,374) (1,980) (3,354) Other expenses (633) (1,039) (1,672) (581) (1,282) (1,863) Profit/(loss) before finance costs and tax 32,061 125,763 157,824 29,298 (34,877) (5,579) Finance costs (2,645) (4,012) (6,657) (2,635) (4,000) (6,635) Profit/(loss) before tax 29,416 121,751 151,167 26,663 (38,877) (12,214) Tax (163) - (163) - - - Profit/(loss) for the year

29,253

121,751

151,004

26,663

(38,877)

(12,214)

Earnings per share (basic & diluted)





43.74p



182.06p



225.80p



39.87p



(58.14p)



(18.27p)

The total column of this statement represents the Statement of Comprehensive Income prepared in accordance with IFRS. The supplementary revenue return and capital return columns are both prepared under guidance issued by the Association of Investment Companies. All items in the above statement derive from continuing operations. No operations were acquired or discontinued during the year.

The Company does not have any income or expense that is not included in net profit for the year. Accordingly, the net profit for the year is also the Total Comprehensive Income for the Year, as defined in IAS1 (revised).



Statement of Changes in Equity

for the year ended 31 December 2016

Ordinary Share share premium Capital Retained Total capital account reserves earnings equity £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Balance at

1 January 2015 16,719 96,040 652,304 34,381 799,444 Unclaimed dividends - - - 35 35 (Loss)/Profit for the year - - (38,877) 26,663 (12,214) Dividends paid to equity shareholders - - - (31,510) (31,510) Balance at

31 December 2015 16,719 96,040 613,427 29,569 755,755 Unclaimed dividends - - - 24 24 Profit for the year - - 121,751 29,253 151,004 Dividends paid to equity shareholders - - - (26,843) (26,843)

Balance at

31 December 2016 16,719 96,040 735,178 32,003 879,940



Statement of Financial Position

as at 31 December 2016

31 December 2016 31 December 2015 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Non-current assets

Investments held at fair value through profit or loss



973,353



855,625 Current assets Receivables 4,266 2,722 Cash and cash equivalents 17,340 12,262 21,606 14,984 Total assets 994,959 870,609 Current liabilities Payables (1,169) (1,074) Interest bearing borrowings (25,000) - Total assets less current liabilities 968,790 869,535 Non-current liabilities Interest bearing borrowings (88,850) (113,780) Net assets 879,940 755,755 Equity attributable to equity holders Ordinary share capital 16,719 16,719 Share premium 96,040 96,040 Capital reserves 735,178 613,427 Retained earnings 32,003 29,569 879,940 755,755 Total equity 879,940 755,755 Net asset value per share 1,315.84p 1,130.14p



Statement of Cash Flows

for the year ended 31 December 2016

2016

£'000 £'000 2015

£'000 £'000 Cash flows from operating activities Profit/(Loss) before tax 151,167 (12,214) Adjustments for: (Gains)/losses on investments (128,792) 31,615 Financing costs 6,657 6,635 Purchases of investments (335,164) (360,358) Sales of investments 346,228 346,899 Dividend income (32,841) (29,919) Interest income (1,233) (1,334) Dividend received 32,078 30,662 Interest received 1,683 1,344 Decrease in receivables (1,231) (219) Increase in payables 95 10 Overseas withholding tax suffered (163) - (112,683) 25,335 Net cash flows from operating activities before and after income tax 38,484 13,121 Cash flows from financing activities Issue costs relating to 4.05% Private Placement Loan

Unclaimed dividends

Interest paid on borrowings -



24

(6,587) (24)



35

(6,585) Equity dividends paid (26,843) (31,510) Net cash used in financing activities (33,406) 38,084 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 5,078 (24,963) Cash and cash equivalents at the start of the year 12,262 37,225 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 17,340 12,262

Purchases and sales of investments are considered to be operating activities of the Company, given its purpose, rather than investing activities.

Notes

i) The figures set out above are prepared on the same basis as set out in the previous year's annual accounts and are derived from the audited accounts of Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc for the years ended 31 December 2015 and 31 December 2016. The 2016 accounts will be sent to shareholders shortly.

ii) The financial information contained in this announcement does not constitute full accounts within the meaning of Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. The 2016 accounts, on which the report of the auditors is unqualified, will be filed with the Registrar of Companies in due course. The audited accounts for the year ended 31 December 2015 on which the report of the auditors was unqualified and did not contain a statement under Section 498 of the Companies Act 2006, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies.

16 February 2017

Contact: Alastair Mundy

Telephone 020 7597 2000

Investec Fund Managers Limited