sprite-preloader
Freitag, 17.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

62,16 Euro		-0,958
-1,52 %
WKN: 851921 ISIN: US6745991058 Ticker-Symbol: OPC 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
61,98
62,43
12:53
62,05
62,50
12:52
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION62,16-1,52 %