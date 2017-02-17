|Zeit
|12:50
|Occidental Petroleum schüttet seit 1975 eine Dividende aus
|Do
|BRIEF-OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.76/SHARE
|Do
|Occidental Petroleum declares $0.76 dividend
|Mi
|Love Occidental's Asset Base, Hate Its Outspend
|Mo
|Occidental Petro cut at Mizuho as dividend yield insufficient for upside
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION
|62,16
|-1,52 %