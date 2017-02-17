sprite-preloader
Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

SHIRE PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, February 17

Director/PDMR Shareholding

February 17, 2017 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG) (the "Company")

Notification of transactions by person discharging managerial responsibilities

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a)NameKim Stratton
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position / statusHead of International Commercial - PDMR
b)Initial notification / amendmentAmendment to prior notification to include the automatic disposal of Ordinary Shares, as omitted from the initial notification due to a transcription error, related to the automatic exercise of an option as detailed in the initial notification.
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameShire plc
b)LEI54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentShire plc Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares")
Identification codeISIN: JE00B2QKY057
b)Nature of the transactionAutomatic exercise of option over notional Ordinary Shares granted under the Shire Global Employee Stock Purchase Plan on November 1, 2015, and consequent receipt of Ordinary Shares.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
£40.70244
d)Aggregated informationN/A (single transaction)
e)Date of the transactionOctober 31, 2016
f)Place of the transactionN/A
5.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentShire plc Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares")
Identification codeISIN: JE00B2QKY057
b)Nature of the transactionAutomatic disposal of Ordinary Shares related to the automatic option exercise referenced in section 4. above. The proceeds of this disposal were used to satisfy personal tax liabilities arising from the option exercise.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
£46.079
d)Aggregated informationN/A (single transaction)
e)Date of the transactionOctober 31, 2016
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

Oliver Strawbridge

Senior Assistant Company Secretary

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations
Ian Karpikarp@shire.com+1 781 482 9018
Robert Coatesrcoates@shire.com+44 1256 894874
Media
Lisa Adlerlisa.adler@shire.com+1 617 588 8607
Debbi Forddebbi.ford@shire.com+1 617 949 9083

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Shire

Shire is the leading global biotechnology company focused on serving people with rare diseases. We strive to develop best-in-class products, many of which are available in more than 100 countries, across core therapeutic areas including Hematology, Immunology, Neuroscience, Ophthalmics, Lysosomal Storage Disorders, Gastrointestinal / Internal Medicine / Endocrine and Hereditary Angioedema; and a growing franchise in Oncology.

Our employees come to work every day with a shared mission: to develop and deliver breakthrough therapies for the hundreds of millions of people in the world affected by rare diseases and other high-need conditions, and who lack effective therapies to live their lives to the fullest.

www.shire.com


