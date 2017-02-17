The projects to be supplied by SunPower are owned by La Compagnie du Vent, a subsidiary of French energy giants Engie. SunPower says that it will manufacture a significant proportion of the modules at its facilities in France.

SunPower has previously supplied La Compagnie du Vent with 45 MW of modules for projects currently operating. "Since 2012, La Compagnie du Vent has been a valued SunPower partner," said SunPower Executive Vice President Eduardo Medina. "We are pleased to supply additional solar panels that will deliver power for homes and businesses in France."

First Solar was chosen by French developer Photosol to supply the projects located in central and southwestern France. The 14 individual projects range from 4.5 to 43 MW, amounting to a total capacity of 106.5 MW. Once completed, ...

