Blasting News Selects comScore to Protect Advertisers From Invalid Traffic

LONDON, February 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Recognised for Continued Commitment to Quality and Transparent Measurement Solutions in the Digital Advertising Market

Blasting News, one of the largest global social news publishers, today announced that they have selected comScore validated Campaign Essentials' (vCE®) to identify and remove fraudulent traffic in order to give Blasting News clients increased confidence that their ads have the opportunity to make an impact with a real and validated audience.

The invalid traffic plague is a serious issue on the web. According to a 2015 report by the IAB invalid traffic caused advertisers to lose no less than $4.2 billion each year.

Blasting News has integrated since its inception anti-bot technologies across its audience measurement systems, in order to create a safe place for brands and advertisers. However, invalid traffic generators are getting more sophisticated by the day, which is one of the reasons comScore has been selected to track reader flows and filter any invalid traffic activity on the Blasting News website.

In November 2016, comScore was granted accreditation by the Media Rating Council (MRC) for Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT*) detection and filtration of desktop and mobile web traffic. comScore is the first company to offer both content and campaign measurement leveraging MRC-accredited SIVT filtration, providing the market with consistent and filtered metrics for the planning, buying, selling, and evaluation of digital advertising.

"If advertising isn't reaching a real person, that's a real problem. We want to have 100% real human traffic, with no compromise. From now on, comScore will measure all Blasting News traffic and provide actionable data to help us take immediate action. That means that advertisers can be confident that they are only paying for human audiences on their campaigns, thanks to the metrics comScore provides" said Andrea Manfredi, CEO of Blasting News.

Timur Yarnall, SVP Advertising, comScore, added: "Sophisticated IVT (SIVT) detection is extremely important due to how complex and fast-changing fraud techniques have become. comScore is committed to help our clients defend their business against these advanced techniques of malpractice and provide a safe, high quality environment for digital advertising."

To learn more about comScore vCE, please visit http://www.comscore.com/Products/Advertising-Analytics/validated-Campaign-Essentials-2 or contact us.

* The MRC's definition of Sophisticated IVT includes "traffic identified through advanced analytics, multipoint corroboration, human intervention-such as hijacked devices, ad tags, or creative; adware; malware; misappropriated content."

About Blasting News

Blasting News is the largest global social news publisher - set up in mid-2013, it is now the 142nd most visited websites in the world, thanks to 100+ million monthly unique on-site visitors. Blasting News has readers in five continents, offices in London, New York, Sao Paulo, Milan, Rome, and soon Singapore and a brand new US Edition - Blasting News US -recently launched. Blasting News is a new disruptive concept of journalism, being made by the people, for the people. News is produced by delocalized freelance contributors (Blasters), fact-checked and curated by a quality team of senior professionals. Furthermore, news is distributed by Social Blasters, a global team of top digital influencers. All the processes are fuelled by the crowd, without any central newsroom - thanks to an extensive use of technology (the core stages are managed by algorithms, some of which are patent-pending).

About comScore

comScore is a leading cross-platform measurement company that precisely measures audiences, brands and consumer behavior everywhere. comScore completed its merger with Rentrak Corporation in January 2016, to create the new model for a dynamic, cross-platform world. Built on precision and innovation, our unmatched data footprint combines proprietary digital, TV and movie intelligence with vast demographic details to quantify consumers' multiscreen behavior at massive scale. This approach helps media companies monetize their complete audiences and allows marketers to reach these audiences more effectively. With more than 3,200 clients and global footprint in more than 75 countries, comScore is delivering the future of measurement. Shares of comScore stock are currently traded on the OTC Market (OTC:SCOR). For more information on comScore, please visit comscore.com.

