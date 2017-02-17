Amazon Stock vs Walmart StockThe world is changing. I never thought we'd see the day that Warren Buffett dumps shares of Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT)-sadly, all good things come to an end. Buffett sold $900.0 million worth of Walmart stock lately, but that doesn't mean he's gone soft on retail. He has shown great respect for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), which raises the question......should Warren Buffett invest in Amazon stock?It's an open secret that he thinks highly of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. Unlike.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...