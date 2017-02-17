NIAGARA FALLS, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 02/17/17 -- Canada's most striking and legendary natural wonder, Niagara Falls, attracts tourists and adventurers from all over the globe. The Niagara Falls Marriott on the Falls has the distinction of being the closest hotel to this timeless natural attraction.

Using Google Maps geo data, the hotel with Niagara Falls views is a stone's throw away, and is the Closest Hotel to Niagara Falls using Google's line measurement technology. With spectacular views right from the hotel, the experience has to be seen to be believed. Guests booking Falls View rooms can lounge in the comfort and privacy of the hotel, witnessing the nearby falls in total comfort through floor-to-ceiling windows.

The hotel is also just moments from the area's best sights and attractions, including the Niagara Fallsview Casino Resort, Niagara Wineries, Hornblower Niagara Cruises and Scotiabank Convention Centre. The property serves as a gateway to everything the Niagara Falls area has to offer, as well as easy access to some of the year's most lively festivities and events.

"Being situated right on top of Niagara Falls, as well as near world-class attractions such as the Fallsview Casino, provides our hotel guests with the best that Niagara Falls has to offer," says Anthony Annunziata, Vice President of Marketing at Marriott Fallsview Hotel & Spa.

Throughout the year, the Niagara Falls hotel offers customizable hotel packages, hotel deals, and easy access to the region's calendar of events, from fireworks displays to live concerts and more. For more information or to book your stay directly, contact the hotel's hospitality team at 1-905-374-1077.

About Niagara Falls Marriott on the Falls

The Niagara Falls Marriott on the Falls places one of the world's most spectacular natural wonders right outside. The hotel is located on the Canada side of the Falls, and features truly spectacular views. Many of the hotel's beautifully appointed rooms and suites offer floor-to-ceiling windows, and all include plush pillowtop bedding, high-speed Internet access, a mini-refrigerator and room service. Guests can reserve one of the hotel rooms with a cozy fireplace or relaxing whirlpool, and unwind in style after a busy and productive day. Gaze out over the Falls from one of our on-site restaurants, or enjoy a swim in the heated indoor pool. If you're hosting an event here in Ontario, you have 40,000 square feet of versatile venue space at your disposal. And you're just moments from a range of popular attractions, including the Niagara Fallsview Casino Resort, Seneca Casino, the Butterfly Conservatory and Scotiabank Convention Centre.

