BLACKROCK EMERGING EUROPE PLC - Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR

BlackRock Emerging Europe plc

(LEI: 549300OGTQA24Y3KMI14)

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation the Company announces that it has today entered into a mandatory closed period, which will remain in place until the Company releases its annual financial results for the year ended 31st January 2017.

The Directors of BlackRock Emerging Europe plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock Emerging Europe plc have leading up to the announcement of results for the year ended 31 January 2017, has previously been notified to a RIS.

Accordingly, the Company may continue to buy back its ordinary shares to be held in treasury or for cancellation until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 22 March 2017.

Enquiries:

Mrs Barbara Powley

Company Secretary

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited



Date: 17 February 2017