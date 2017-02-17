sprite-preloader
Freitag, 17.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,634 Euro		-0,012
-0,33 %
WKN: A0ET04 ISIN: GB00B0BN1P96 Ticker-Symbol: E6E 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK EMERGING EUROPE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BLACKROCK EMERGING EUROPE PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,584
3,793
17:24
17.02.2017 | 17:05
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BLACKROCK EMERGING EUROPE PLC - Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR

PR Newswire
London, February 17

BlackRock Emerging Europe plc
(LEI: 549300OGTQA24Y3KMI14)

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation the Company announces that it has today entered into a mandatory closed period, which will remain in place until the Company releases its annual financial results for the year ended 31st January 2017.

The Directors of BlackRock Emerging Europe plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock Emerging Europe plc have leading up to the announcement of results for the year ended 31 January 2017, has previously been notified to a RIS.

Accordingly, the Company may continue to buy back its ordinary shares to be held in treasury or for cancellation until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 22 March 2017.

Enquiries:

Mrs Barbara Powley
Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Date: 17 February 2017


© 2017 PR Newswire