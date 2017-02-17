sprite-preloader
Carnival PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Carnival Corporation & plc

Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameArnold W. Donald
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer of Carnival Corporation & plc / Director
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCarnival Corporation
b)Legal Entity IdentifierF1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4ADetails of the transaction: 1
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:
Identification code:		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionVesting of performance-based restricted stock units ("Performance RSUs") granted on April 16, 2014 pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2011 Stock Plan. Each Performance RSU represents one share of Carnival Corporation common stock. Mr. Donald was eligible to earn from 0-200% of the stated target amount of Performance RSUs to the extent that Carnival Corporation & plc's annual earnings before interest and taxes, as adjusted for certain fuel price changes for each of the three fiscal years in the 2014-2016 performance cycle and return on invested capital at the end of the three year performance cycle exceed specified performance goals, as modified at the end of the three year performance cycle for Carnival Corporation & plc's total shareholder return rank relative to peers. This includes shares from the settlement of dividend equivalents accumulated during the Performance RSU restricted period.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$0.00		Volume(s)
75,863
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
75,863
$0.00
e)Date of the transaction2017-2-15
f)Place of the transactionOff Market
4BDetails of the transaction: 2
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionSale of shares to cover tax obligations.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$55.88		Volume(s)
32,049
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
32,049
$55.88
e)Date of the transaction2017-2-15
f)Place of the transactionNYSE

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameMichael O. Thamm
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer of the Costa Group
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCarnival plc
b)Legal Entity Identifier4DR1VPDQMHD3N3QW8W95
4ADetails of the transaction: 1
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares with a nominal value of US$1.66 per share

ISIN: GB0031215220
b)Nature of the transactionVesting of performance-based restricted stock units ("Performance RSUs") granted on April 16, 2014 pursuant to the Carnival plc 2005 Employee Share Plan. Each Performance RSU represents one share of Carnival Corporation common stock. Mr. Thamm was eligible to earn from 0-200% of the stated target amount of Performance RSUs to the extent that Carnival Corporation & plc's annual earnings before interest and taxes, as adjusted for certain fuel price changes for each of the three fiscal years in the 2014-2016 performance cycle and return on invested capital at the end of the three year performance cycle exceed specified performance goals, as modified at the end of the three year performance cycle for Carnival Corporation & plc's total shareholder return rank relative to peers. This includes shares from the settlement of dividend equivalents accumulated during the Performance RSU restricted period.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$0.00		Volume(s)
25,614
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
25,614
$0.00
e)Date of the transaction2017-2-15
f)Place of the transactionOff Market
4BDetails of the transaction: 2
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares with a nominal value of US$1.66 per share

ISIN: GB0031215220
b)Nature of the transactionSale of shares to cover tax obligations
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
£43.58		Volume(s)
12,846
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
12,846
£43.58
e)Date of the transaction2017-2-15
f)Place of the transactionLSE

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameDavid Noyes
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer of Carnival UK
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCarnival plc
b)Legal Entity Identifier4DR1VPDQMHD3N3QW8W95
4ADetails of the transaction: 1
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares with a nominal value of US$1.66 per share

ISIN: GB0031215220
b)Nature of the transactionVesting of performance-based restricted stock units ("Performance RSUs") granted on April 16, 2014 pursuant to the Carnival plc 2005 Employee Share Plan. Each Performance RSU represents one share of Carnival Corporation common stock. Mr. Noyes was eligible to earn from 0-200% of the stated target amount of Performance RSUs to the extent that Carnival Corporation & plc's annual earnings before interest and taxes, as adjusted for certain fuel price changes for each of the three fiscal years in the 2014-2016 performance cycle and return on invested capital at the end of the three year performance cycle exceed specified performance goals, as modified at the end of the three year performance cycle for Carnival Corporation & plc's total shareholder return rank relative to peers. This includes shares from the settlement of dividend equivalents accumulated during the Performance RSU restricted period.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$0.00		Volume(s)
2,675
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
2,675
$0.00
e)Date of the transaction2017-2-15
f)Place of the transactionOff Market
4BDetails of the transaction: 2
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares with a nominal value of US$1.66 per share

ISIN: GB0031215220
b)Nature of the transactionSale of shares to cover tax obligations
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
£43.58		Volume(s)
1,474
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
1,474
£43.58
e)Date of the transaction2017-2-15
f)Place of the transactionLSE

Arnaldo Perez

General Counsel & Secretary

Carnival Corporation & plc

3655 NW 87th Avenue

MLGL-815

Miami, FL 33178

T: 305.599.2600


