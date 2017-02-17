Carnival PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

b)

Nature of the transaction

Vesting of performance-based restricted stock units ("Performance RSUs") granted on April 16, 2014 pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2011 Stock Plan. Each Performance RSU represents one share of Carnival Corporation common stock. Mr. Donald was eligible to earn from 0-200% of the stated target amount of Performance RSUs to the extent that Carnival Corporation & plc's annual earnings before interest and taxes, as adjusted for certain fuel price changes for each of the three fiscal years in the 2014-2016 performance cycle and return on invested capital at the end of the three year performance cycle exceed specified performance goals, as modified at the end of the three year performance cycle for Carnival Corporation & plc's total shareholder return rank relative to peers. This includes shares from the settlement of dividend equivalents accumulated during the Performance RSU restricted period.