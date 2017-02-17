Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Automotive Turbochargers Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Automotive Turbochargers in US$ Million and Thousand Units.

Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information, including company URLs.

The report profiles 17 companies, including many key and niche players such as:

BorgWarner Inc. (US)

BorgWarner Turbo Systems GmbH (Germany)

Bosch Mahle Turbo Systems GmbH Co. KG (Germany)

Continental AG (Germany)

Cummins Inc. (US)

Cummins Turbo Technologies Ltd. (UK)

Honeywell Turbo Technologies (US)

IHI Corporation (Japan)

IHI Charging Systems International GmbH (Germany)

IHI Turbo America Company (US)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan)

Turbodyne Technologies Inc. (US)

Turbonetics Inc. (US)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Industry Overview

2. Market Trends Growth Drivers

3. Product Overview

4. Turbocharger Facts

5. Product Launches

6. Recent Industry Activity

7. Focus On Select Players

8. Global Market Perspective

The United States (7)

Japan (4)

Europe (14)

France (1)

Germany (5)

The United Kingdom (1)

Rest of Europe (3)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (4)

