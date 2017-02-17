Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Molecular Spectroscopy Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global molecular spectroscopy market to grow at a CAGR of 6.25% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Molecular Spectroscopy Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing cases of cancer. There is an increasing prevalence of cancer worldwide due to an unhealthy diet, lack of physical activity, tobacco usage, and excessive alcohol consumption. There is a parallel rise in the number of cancer research where cancer cells are studied using molecular spectroscopy technologies such as Raman spectroscopy, based on which appropriate and possible treatment solutions are tested. The identification and measurement of Raman scattering are used frequently in the detection and diagnosis of various cancers, including breast, brain, cervical, pancreatic, and colon.

Key vendors

Agilent Technologies

Bruker

PerkinElmer

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Other prominent vendors

ABB

AMS Technologies

Analytik Jena

Cole-Parmer

FOSS

Hitachi High-Technologies

JASCO

JEOL

Oxford Instruments

Shimadzu

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by products

Part 07: Geographical segmentation

Part 08: Market drivers

Part 09: Market challenges

Part 10: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 11: Market trends

Part 12: Vendor landscape

Part 13: Key vendor analysis

Part 14: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hz6hsg/global_molecular.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170217005591/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For EST Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Biotechnology, Drug Discovery, Food Safety