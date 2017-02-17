Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Molecular Spectroscopy Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global molecular spectroscopy market to grow at a CAGR of 6.25% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Molecular Spectroscopy Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing cases of cancer. There is an increasing prevalence of cancer worldwide due to an unhealthy diet, lack of physical activity, tobacco usage, and excessive alcohol consumption. There is a parallel rise in the number of cancer research where cancer cells are studied using molecular spectroscopy technologies such as Raman spectroscopy, based on which appropriate and possible treatment solutions are tested. The identification and measurement of Raman scattering are used frequently in the detection and diagnosis of various cancers, including breast, brain, cervical, pancreatic, and colon.
Key vendors
- Agilent Technologies
- Bruker
- PerkinElmer
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
Other prominent vendors
- ABB
- AMS Technologies
- Analytik Jena
- Cole-Parmer
- FOSS
- Hitachi High-Technologies
- JASCO
- JEOL
- Oxford Instruments
- Shimadzu
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Market research methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by products
Part 07: Geographical segmentation
Part 08: Market drivers
Part 09: Market challenges
Part 10: Impact of drivers and challenges
Part 11: Market trends
Part 12: Vendor landscape
Part 13: Key vendor analysis
Part 14: Appendix
Related Topics: Biotechnology, Drug Discovery, Food Safety