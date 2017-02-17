Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Insecticides Market Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The global insecticides market is projected to reach a value of USD 20.82 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.27% from 2016 to 2022.

The market is driven by factors such as increasing global exports and rise in instances of crop losses due to pest infestation. Moreover, population growth exceeds global food production, owing to which the use of the best grades of insecticides for agriculture will benefit growers and the economically backward population in developing countries. However, factors such as different regulatory structures and uncertainty of the world economy affect the growth of the insecticides market.

On the basis of type, the organochlorine segment is projected to grow at the fastest growth rate from 2016 to 2022. With the increasing demand for organochlorine insecticides, their consumption is increasing as they remain effective against targeted pests for prolonged periods.

On the basis of form, sprays were the most widely used form of the insecticides. Sprays help insecticides penetrate the plant cuticle, thereby having a major effect on the destruction of pests. The absence of effective spray options severely limits crop productivity.

Companies Mentioned

ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

BASF SE

Bayer Cropscience AG

ChemChina (Syngenta AG)

Dow Agrosciences (The Dow Chemical Company)

E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

FMC Corporation

Nufarm Limited

Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd.

United Phosphorus Limited

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Insecticides Market, By Type

8 Insecticides Market, By Crop Type

9 Insecticides Market, By Form

10 Insecticides Market, By Mode of Application

11 Insecticides Market, By Region

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

14 Appendix

