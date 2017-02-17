Nanobiotechnology - Global Strategic Business Report 2015-2022 - Demand for Novel Products to Push Up Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Nanobiotechnology - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Japan, Europe, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Nanobiotechnology in US$ Million.

Companies Profiled:

Ablynx NV ( Belgium )

) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( USA )

) Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ( Ireland )

) CaPtivate Pharmaceuticals LLC ( USA )

) Celgene Corporation ( USA )

) ELITechGroup ( France )

) GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (UK)

Johnson & Johnson ( USA )

) Merck & Co., Inc. ( USA )

) NanoBio® Corporation ( USA )

) Nanophase Technologies Corporation ( USA )

) pSivida Corp. ( USA )

) Sigma-Aldrich Corp. ( USA )

) Starpharma Holdings Ltd. ( Australia )

) Vectura Group plc (UK) Key Topics Covered: 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

2. COMPETITIVE SCENARIO 3. MARKET DYNAMICS

Developing Countries to Rise over the Horizon

Nanomaterials & Nanoparticles Witness Robust Activity

Focus on Improved Performance to Bring New Manufacturing Methods for Nanomaterials

Why Invest in Nanobiotechnology?

Private and Public Companies to Step Up Funding on Nanotechnology

United States Lead the Way in Government Funding

Increasing Awareness on Technology to Drive Growth

Demand for Novel Products to Push Up Growth

Nano-Enabled Drug Discovery Holds Tremendous Potential

Consolidation Sharpens the Industry's Edge

4. INDUSTRY CHALLENGES & ISSUES

5. INDUSTRY STRUCTURE

6. NANOBIO'S EPOCHAL STRIDES IN MODERN MEDICINE

7. INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS

8. CONCEPTUAL OVERVIEW

9. GLOBAL RESEARCH CENTERS AND INSTITUTIONS

10. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Vectura Group Inks Merger Agreement with Skyepharma Flamel Technologies to Merge with Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer to Acquire BIND Therapeutics Assets Janssen Sciences Ireland Enters into Collaboration with ViiV Healthcare

Tekna Holdings Canada Inks Agreement with National Research Council of Canada Roche and BioMed X Sign a Collaboration Agreement

Ablynx Enters into Exclusive Research Collaboration with Genzyme

Pfizer Exercises Option to Develop and Commercialize Accurin BIND Therapeutics Inks Joint Research and Development Agreement with Merck

11. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

12. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 79

The United States (49)

Canada (2)

Japan (1)

Europe (19)

- France (2)

- Germany (6)

- The United Kingdom (4)

- Rest of Europe (7)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (5)

Middle East (3)

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hdjs9m/nanobiotechnology

