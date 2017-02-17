sprite-preloader
Freitag, 17.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

30,74 Euro		+0,11
+0,36 %
WKN: EVNK01 ISIN: DE000EVNK013 Ticker-Symbol: EVK 
Aktie:
Branche
Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,742
30,87
20:28
30,73
30,929
20:27
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CORNING INC
CORNING INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CORNING INC26,04+0,60 %
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG30,74+0,36 %
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD80,60+0,90 %