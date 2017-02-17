Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Conductive Silicone Market Forecasts From 2016 To 2021" report to their offering.

The Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) Conductive Silicone market is projected to reach US$0.879 billion in 2021, increasing from US$0.602 billion in 2015. During this period, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.52%. The European market witnessed high demand for conductive silicone in the form of silicone rubber, resins, sealants, elastomers, lubricants and plastic additive, mainly attributable to the presence of a large automotive, aerospace and defense sector in the region.

The construction and consumer electronics segment is a significant growth driver the Middle East conductive silicone market, which has been characterized by very high demand for world class housing and goods like personal luxury goods as most economies enjoyed high returns from a flourishing oil business. In the African region, much of the demand for conductive silicone is generated by the telecommunications, energy, and infrastructure segment.

Scope of the Report:

EMEA Conductive Silicone market has been segmented based on type, application, end-use industry and geography as below:

By Type

Silicone Elastomers

Silicone Gels

Silicone Resins

Others

By Application

Thermal Interface Materials (TIM)

Adhesives and Sealants

Encapsulants and Potting Compounds

Conformal Coatings

Others

By End Use Industry

Communication and Technology

Automotive

Energy and Power

Construction

Media and Entertainment

Others

Companies Mentioned

DOW Corning Corporation

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Evonik Industries

ACC Silicones Ltd

Momentive Performance Materials

List is not exhaustive

Related Topics: Electronic Chemicals, Silicones