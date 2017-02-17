Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Industrial Monitors Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global industrial monitors market to grow at a CAGR of 2.61% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Industrial Monitors Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Since modern automation systems need to monitor many applications, the technologically advanced monitors are used with low response times. Hence, manufacturers have started designing impulse-type displays with the adjustment of pixel and backlight scanning to produce crisp images. This results in a low motion blur and optimized image performance.

According to the report, the rising complexity of industrial process has led to the evolution of SCADA and Distributed Control System (DCS)-based systems for factory automation in the past few years. SCADA and DC-based systems are widely employed in a variety of industries such as oil and gas, mining, power, and automotive to remotely control the physical processes and, therefore, require display monitors to survey and control the process parameters continuously. Hence, the industrial monitors market is expected to increase along with the deployment of SCADA during the forecast period.

Key vendors

AAEON

Advantech

Hope Industrial Systems

Rockwell Automation

Siemens

