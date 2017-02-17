Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2017) - Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion", "the Company") has increased its previously announced non-brokered private placement from $500,000 to $580,000. Each Unit is priced at $.07 and consists of one common share and one warrant. Each warrant will be exercisable for one common share at $0.12 during the first year or $0.15 during the second year, following the closing. Closing is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. (As previously announced, a first tranche of this financing has been closed and the Company received proceeds of $321,230.)

Proceeds from this financing are to be used to pay for capital and operational costs of the Ana Sofia, Argentina agri-gypsum plant and for general corporate purposes.

