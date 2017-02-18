In der Wochensicht ist vorne: Cisco 7,08% vor SLM Solutions 4,37%, Stratasys 3,43%, Intel 3,23%, Aixtron 2,26%, IBM 1,11%, Dialog Semiconductor 0,41%, 3D Systems -0,12%, Infineon -0,26%, Samsung Electronics -0,87% und AMS -3,63%. In der Monatssicht ist vorne: AMS 37,03% vor Aixtron 16,43% , SLM Solutions 15,3% , Cisco 12,5% , Stratasys 9,23% , Dialog Semiconductor 8,85% , Samsung Electronics 7,78% , IBM 7,61% , 3D Systems 7,2% , Infineon 3,85% und Intel -0,87% . Weitere Highlights: Cisco ist nun 7 Tage im Plus (7,9% Zuwachs von 31,27 auf 33,74), ebenso Intel 5 Tage im Plus (3,23% Zuwachs von 35,34...

