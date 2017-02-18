In der Wochensicht ist vorne: Ibiden Co.Ltd 7,32% vor Compeq Manufacturing 7%, Shinko Electric Industries 5,4%, Qualcomm Incorporated 4,56%, Semtech Corporation 3,87%, AT&S 3,48%, Intel 3,23%, Apple 2,72%, Unimicron Technology Corp 2,23% und TTM Technologies, Inc. -0,36%. In der Monatssicht ist vorne: Ibiden Co.Ltd 23,88% vor Compeq Manufacturing 20,13% , TTM Technologies, Inc. 14% , Apple 13,1% , Unimicron Technology Corp 11,79% , AT&S 9,64% , Semtech Corporation 7,06% , Intel -0,87% , Shinko Electric Industries -4,33% und Qualcomm Incorporated -12,04% . Weitere Highlights: Intel ist nun 5 Tage im Plus (3,23%...

