sprite-preloader
Samstag, 18.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

15,933 Euro		-0,713
-4,28 %
WKN: 940990 ISIN: US87305R1095 Ticker-Symbol: TT1 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TTM TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TTM TECHNOLOGIES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,609
15,844
13:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
IBIDEN CO LTD
IBIDEN CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
IBIDEN CO LTD15,849-1,74 %
TTM TECHNOLOGIES INC15,933-4,28 %