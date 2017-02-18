In der Wochensicht ist vorne: Rio Tinto 7,84% vor Barrick Gold 7,05%, Goldcorp Inc. 4,99%, Silver Standard Resources 0,48%, Gazprom -0,75%, Royal Dutch Shell -0,91%, Exxon -0,92%, K+S -1,45%, BP Plc -2,25% und Chevron -2,41%. In der Monatssicht ist vorne: Barrick Gold 21,52% vor Goldcorp Inc. 21,03% , Silver Standard Resources 15,04% , Rio Tinto 4,54% , K+S -3,68% , Chevron -5,12% , Exxon -6,41% , Royal Dutch Shell -6,95% , Gazprom -8,57% und BP Plc -12,5% . Weitere Highlights: BP Plc ist nun 3 Tage im Minus (2,44% Verlust von 459,6 auf 448,4), ebenso Royal Dutch Shell 3 Tage im Minus (2,32% Verlust von 2173,5 auf...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...