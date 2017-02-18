sprite-preloader
Samstag, 18.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

43,275 Euro		+0,10
+0,23 %
WKN: 554550 ISIN: DE0005545503 Ticker-Symbol: DRI 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
TecDAX
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
DRILLISCH AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DRILLISCH AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
43,106
43,362
13:01
43,197
43,296
17.02.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DRILLISCH AG
DRILLISCH AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DRILLISCH AG43,275+0,23 %
TELECOM ITALIA SPA0,781-1,76 %
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG3,947+0,23 %
TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG5,743-0,93 %