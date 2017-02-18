In der Wochensicht ist vorne: Drillisch 4,66% vor O2 4,03%, Orange 1,42%, BT Group 1,36%, Swisscom 0,61%, AT&T 0,24%, Tele Columbus 0,17%, Alcatel-Lucent 0%, Vodafone -0,4%, Deutsche Telekom -0,56%, Telekom Austria -2,01%, Telecom Italia -4% und In der Monatssicht ist vorne: Drillisch 2,45% vor Telekom Austria 1,86% , Tele Columbus 1,35% , AT&T 0,9% , Alcatel-Lucent 0% , Swisscom -1,61% , Orange -1,74% , Deutsche Telekom -2,4% , O2 -3,45% , Vodafone -5,81% , Telecom Italia -7,04% , BT Group -19,6% und Weitere Highlights: O2 ist nun 5 Tage im Plus (4,03% Zuwachs von 3,79...

