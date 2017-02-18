Maybelline Bring On The Night

LONDON, February 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Press Announcement

Official make-up sponsor of London Fashion Week, Maybelline New York is hosting 'Bring on the Night' in celebration of the season hosted at exclusive nightspot 'The Scotch of St James' by runway queens Jourdan Dunn and Adriana Lima. Tipped as the hottest party of the Fashion Week calendar, it's set to be a night of drinking and dancing with this generation's coolest DJs Neels Visser and Zara Martin.

As well as hosting London fashion's most famous faces Maybelline will be partnering with New York based jeweller to the stars, Maria Tash, to provide VIP guests with piercing momentos of the night.

The powerhouse cosmetics brand and Fashion Week partner for over three years, Maybelline New York takes trends from the catwalk to the sidewalk; empowering women to make a statement, explore new looks, and flaunt their own creativity and individuality. Inspired by confident and accomplished women, Maybelline gives you exceptional formulas, revolutionary textures and up-to-the minute trendsetting shades effortlessly, affordably and beautifully.

Look out for MAYBELLINELFW this Saturday for the inside scoop, as Maybelline hosts its biggest after-party yet.

Follow us!

Facebook, Instagram & Twitter - @Maybelline