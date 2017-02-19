In Kooperation mit flockpit.com , das Unternehmen erforscht seit 2012 den Zusammenhang zwischen sozialen Medien und den Märkten und highlighted Tweets, die nach einem Score-System börsliche Relevanz haben. Social Media Finanzmarktdaten, eher US-lastig, die "Flockpit Flows" täglich auf boerse-social.com . Ford Motor Co. 0.06% 18.02 22:30 BoardCentral $F "Re: F" on The Motley Fool message boards: https://t.co/d6eotQcMOS Celgene 0.38% 18.02 22:22 WrigleyTom $CELG $BIIB $VRTX $BMRN $IBB $XBI Biotech 2017 |@barronsonline 4 Ideas for A Stockpicker\u2019s Year [RBC, Michael Yee]\u2026 https://t.co/oHgbfT6EZN GoPro -0.29% 18.02 22:21 StockMarketWins @wavegenius $IMTL NEWS OUT! 338% Increase in Revenues > https://t.co/K2iNpOOpLT $OXY $BFAM $NAT $GPRO...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...