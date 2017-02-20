The PerfStack dashboard, the latest innovation from the global market leader in network management software, enables IT administrators to identify, isolate, and troubleshoot performance problems in ways never before possible



CORK, Ireland, Feb. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolarWinds, a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today at Cisco Live® EMEA 2017 unveiled its PerfStack™dashboard, an entirely new way of visualising and correlating IT monitoring data to improve troubleshooting of performance issues across the IT environment, from infrastructure to applications. A significant update to the SolarWinds® Orion® platform, PerfStack is a new, highly customisable yet simple-to-build dashboard. It allows IT administrators to selectively drag and drop critical real-time and historical metrics from SolarWinds Orion platform-based products into a single pane to visualise the relationship between suspect elements. This innovative visualisation enables them to identify, isolate, and troubleshoot performance problems in ways never before possible.



"With hybrid IT, software-defined networking, hyperconvergence, and any number of other disruptive trends impacting today's IT environments, complex, multi-faceted performance issues that often transcend functional silos are more common than ever," said Christoph Pfister, executive vice president, products, SolarWinds. "In turn, troubleshooting to resolve these problems is growing increasingly difficult. Enter PerfStack. We're excited to show Cisco Live attendees how PerfStack, along with our complete portfolio of market-leading products, can help them break down the walls between functional roles, eliminate finger pointing, and solve performance problems faster. It is the next generation of IT troubleshooting."



PerfStack: The Next Generation of IT Troubleshooting



The PerfStack dashboard empowers IT administrators to simply yet dynamically combine time series and relationship data from many different sources-such as a switch, router, virtual machine, host, application, LUN, storage array, or web transaction-into a single custom pane. This includes disparate data. For example, PerfStack enables administrators to combine network latency and bandwidth data from SolarWinds Network Performance Monitor with LUN IOPS data from SolarWinds Storage Resource Monitor into a single chart to troubleshoot iSCSI performance issues.



With the PerfStack dashboard, administrators are also able to better collaborate with others by easily sharing the custom PerfStack charts they have created. This powerful feature helps break down the functional silos within their IT organisations and solve performance problems faster.



Learn More by Joining "The Key to Network Management in a Hybrid IT World"



On Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 1:40 p.m. GMT+1, Patrick Hubbard, Head Geek™, SolarWinds, will present, "The Key to Network Management in a Hybrid IT World," as part of the Cisco Live EMEA 2017 Partner Theater. During the talk, Hubbard will discuss the benefit of tools such as PerfStack, among others, in solving the challenges of modern network management. Specifically, Hubbard will address the following:



"As applications become increasingly distributed in hybrid IT environments, IT and DevOps professionals face the challenge of ensuring performance regardless of deployment topology. Moreover, applications are rapidly evolving and the network behaviours of yesterday don't accurately forecast the traffic patterns for tomorrow. IT management software must give additional visibility into the entirety of hybrid IT deployments to deliver optimal experience for end-users. New tools based on automated context mapping now allow administrators to make optimal decisions to changing physical or virtual network flows faster than ever before. Real-time, end-to-end maps, continuous analysis, automated context discovery, and composite metric views are finally beginning to address the challenge of Hybrid IT."



See PerfStack in Action at Booth E1A/E1B



Meet SolarWinds Head Geeks™ Hubbard and Leon Adato, as well as other SolarWinds product experts at booth E1A/E1B to participate in live demonstrations of the PerfStack dashboard, as well as a preview of upcoming Cisco® Meraki® support within SolarWinds Network Performance Monitor. Also available for demonstration will be the complete portfolio of products from SolarWinds, recently named the global market leader in network management software by industry analyst firm International Data Corporation®(IDC®) in its latest Worldwide Semi-Annual Software Tracker.



Availability



PerfStack is currently available to current SolarWinds customers by downloading the release candidates of SolarWinds Network Performance Monitor 12.1, SolarWinds Server & Application Monitor 6.4, SolarWinds NetFlow Traffic Analyzer 4.2.2, SolarWinds Virtualization Manager 7.1, SolarWinds Storage Resource Monitor 6.4, and SolarWinds Web Performance Monitor 2.2.1.



For more information on SolarWinds IT management products, including downloadable, free 30-day evaluations, visit the SolarWinds website or call +353 21 500 2900.



About SolarWinds



SolarWinds provides powerful and affordable IT management software to customers worldwide, from Fortune 500® enterprises to small businesses, managed service providers (MSPs), government agencies, and educational institutions. We are committed to focusing exclusively on IT, MSP, and DevOps professionals, and strive to eliminate the complexity that our customers have been forced to accept from traditional enterprise software vendors. Regardless of where the IT asset or user sits, SolarWinds delivers products that are easy to find, buy, use, maintain, and scale while providing the power to address key areas of the infrastructure from on-premises to the cloud. This focus and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT performance management has established SolarWinds as the worldwide leader in both network management software and MSP solutions, and is driving similar growth across the full spectrum of IT management software. Our solutions are rooted in our deep connection to our user base, which interacts in our THWACK® online community to solve problems, share technology and best practices, and directly participate in our product development process. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.



The SolarWinds, SolarWinds & Design, Orion, and THWACK trademarks are the exclusive property of SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC or its affiliates, are registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and may be registered or pending registration in other countries. All other SolarWinds trademarks, service marks, and logos may be common law marks or are registered or pending registration. All other trademarks mentioned herein are used for identification purposes only and are trademarks of (and may be registered trademarks) of their respective companies.



© 2017 SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. All rights reserved.



