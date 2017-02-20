An All-in-one Shopping Experience: Wirecard and bluesource Link Mobile Payments and Loyalty

MUNICH, February 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The mobile payment solution boon. is being integrated into the customer card app mobile-pocket

Wirecard, one of the leading specialists for payment processing and issuing, is beginning a collaboration with the company bluesource - mobile solutions gmbh. This cooperation will integrate Wirecard's mobile payment solution boon into the customer card app mobile-pocket. By linking both applications, consumers can use mobile-pocket to manage customer cards and vouchers as well as to make payments via boon - this gives users an all-in-one shopping experience. This collaboration is to initially be launched in Germany and Austria and could in future be expanded to cover further countries, including France and the UK.

As a digital loyalty app, mobile-pocket bundles together customer, club and advantage cards as well as coupons and vouchers, which can all be redeemed by the user directly at the point of sale (POS). In addition, the integration of boon adds a link to the mobile payment solution for all merchants listed in the app which operate Mastercard Contactless acceptance points. This allows users to call up customer cards, redeem vouchers or make payments all within the app. boon opens directly within the mobile-pocket app and is easy to use for POS payments with an Android smartphone.

Georg von Waldenfels, Executive Vice President Consumer Solutions at Wirecard: "Our intention is to continually connect boon to innovative services. This collaboration with mobile-pocket represents an important step in opening up boon to customer loyalty programmes. This means we can offer our users much more than just another payment option."

Wolfgang Stockner, CEO at bluesource: "Above all we value forward-looking and interconnected thought processes and actions. Our cooperation with Wirecard and the integration of their mobile payment app boon allows us to offer our customers increased value added in the app and to improve the user experience."

A fully digitised prepaid Mastercard, issued by Wirecard Card Solutions, forms the basis of boon. Credit can be loaded conveniently via credit card or bank transfer. This mobile payment solution can be used by anyone who owns an NFC-enabled Android smartphone with OS 4.4 or above.

About Wirecard:

Wirecard AG is a global technology group that supports companies in accepting electronic payments from all sales channels. As a leading independent supplier, the Wirecard Group offers outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments. A global platform bundles international payment acceptances and methods with supplementary fraud prevention solutions. With regard to issuing own payment instruments in the form of cards or mobile payment solutions, the Wirecard Group provides companies with an end-to-end infrastructure, including the requisite licences for card and account products. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Securities Exchange (TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060, WDI). For further information about Wirecard, please visit http://www.wirecard.com or follow us on Twitter @wirecard.

About bluesource - mobile solutions gmbh:

bluesource - mobile solutions gmbh develops mobile software solutions for renowned companies from a variety of industries, such as manufacturing, retail and insurance, and also works on tools for mobile marketing, mobile payment and mobile commerce. They are headquartered in Austria's answer to "Silicon Valley" in Hagenberg. The customer card app "mobile-pocket" is one of the most well-known apps developed by bluesource. The main benefit of this is the storage and administration of all customer cards and loyalty programmes. Exclusive, tailored information, news, offers, discounts and much more mean that users can save money and companies can benefit from customer retention.

