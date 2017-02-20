COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Securitas AB EUR350mil 7yr

Post-stabilisation notice
20th February 2017
Securitas AB
EUR350,000,000 1.125% Notes due 20 February 2024
Issued off the EMTN Programme, dated 29 February 2016
Post-Stabilisation Notice
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: 44-207-475-1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014))) was undertaken by the Stabilising Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|Securitas AB
|Guarantor (if any):
|n/a
|ISIN:
|XS1567901761
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|EUR 350,000,000
|Description:
|1.125% Notes due 20 February 2024. List Luxembourg, DenomsEUR100k+1k
|Stabilisation Manager (s):
|Coordinating Stabilisation Manager
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Stabilsation Managers:
Danske Bank
DnB Bank
Societe Generale Corporate Investment Bank
