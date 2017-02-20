sprite-preloader
20.02.2017 | 09:00
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire

COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Securitas AB EUR350mil 7yr

Post-stabilisation notice

20th February 2017

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Securitas AB

EUR350,000,000 1.125% Notes due 20 February 2024

Issued off the EMTN Programme, dated 29 February 2016

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: 44-207-475-1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014))) was undertaken by the Stabilising Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:Securitas AB
Guarantor (if any):n/a
ISIN:XS1567901761
Aggregate nominal amount:EUR 350,000,000
Description:1.125% Notes due 20 February 2024. List Luxembourg, DenomsEUR100k+1k
Stabilisation Manager (s):Coordinating Stabilisation Manager
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

Stabilsation Managers:
Danske Bank
DnB Bank
Societe Generale Corporate Investment Bank

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into theUnited States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


