COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Securitas AB EUR350mil 7yr

20th February 2017

Securitas AB

EUR350,000,000 1.125% Notes due 20 February 2024

Issued off the EMTN Programme, dated 29 February 2016

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: 44-207-475-1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014))) was undertaken by the Stabilising Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Securitas AB Guarantor (if any): n/a ISIN: XS1567901761 Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 350,000,000 Description: 1.125% Notes due 20 February 2024. List Luxembourg, DenomsEUR100k+1k Stabilisation Manager (s): Coordinating Stabilisation Manager

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft



Stabilsation Managers:

Danske Bank

DnB Bank

Societe Generale Corporate Investment Bank

