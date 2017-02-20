Technical disturbances on the ITCH primary multicast rewinders on the following markets:
Nasdaq Nordic:
-- Nasdaq Stockholm Equity -- Nasdaq Copenhagen Equity -- Nasdaq Helsinki Equity -- Nasdaq Iceland Equity and Fixed income
Nasdaq Baltic:
-- Nasdaq Riga Equity -- Nasdaq Tallinn Equity -- Nasdaq Vilnius Equity
Troubleshooting is in progress.
For further information please contact:
For trade and technical questions please contact (INET):
Trade and Technical Support + 46 8 405 6410 operator@nasdaq.com
