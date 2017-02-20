Technical disturbances on the ITCH primary multicast rewinders on the following markets:







Nasdaq Nordic:



-- Nasdaq Stockholm Equity -- Nasdaq Copenhagen Equity -- Nasdaq Helsinki Equity -- Nasdaq Iceland Equity and Fixed income



Nasdaq Baltic:



-- Nasdaq Riga Equity -- Nasdaq Tallinn Equity -- Nasdaq Vilnius Equity







Troubleshooting is in progress.







For further information please contact:







For trade and technical questions please contact (INET):



Trade and Technical Support + 46 8 405 6410 operator@nasdaq.com