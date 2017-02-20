Nasdaq Stockholm AB har fattat beslut om att stoppa handeln för aktierna i Eltel AB (ELTEL, ISIN-kod SE0006509949, orderboks-ID 106028) från klockan 09:47 tills vidare med hänvisning till 22 kap. 1 § p. 2 lagen (2007:528) om värdepappersmarknaden. Nasdaq Stockholm AB har även fattat beslut om att stoppa handeln i alla övriga instrument kopplade till aktierna.



Finansinspektionen har underrättats om handelsstoppet och har i enlighet med 22 kap. 2 § lagen (2007:528) om värdepappersmarknaden beslutat att det ska bestå tills vidare.



Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to halt the trading in the shares of Eltel AB (ELTEL, ISIN code SE0006509949, order book ID 106028) with effect from 09:47 CET until further notice in accordance with Chapter 22, Section 1, Item 2 of the Securities Markets Act (2007:528). Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also decided to halt the trading in all other instruments related to the shares



The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has been notified and in accordance with Chapter 22, section 2 of the Securities Markets Act (2007:528) decided that this trading halt shall remain until further notice.



För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Karin Ydén eller Cecilia Olsson på telefon 08-405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Karin Ydén or Cecilia Olsson, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.