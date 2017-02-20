Company announcement Group Communications Company announcement No. 11/2017 Holmens Kanal 2 - 12 DK-1092 København K Tel. +45 45 14 56 95 20 February 2017















Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 7







On 2 February 2017, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme. The programme is being carried out under the European Commission's Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation"). The share buy-back for a total of DKK 10 billion, with a maximum of 90 million shares, will be made in the period from 3 February 2017 to 2 February 2018, at the latest.







The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 7:







Number VWAP Gross value of shares DKK DKK ----------- ------------ Total, latest announcement 1,145,000 270,441,000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 February 2017 200,000 236.33 47,266,000 ------------------- 14 February 2017 190,000 237.02 45,033,800 ------------------- 15 February 2017 170,000 241.70 41,089,000 ------------------- 16 February 2017 170,000 241.80 41,106,000 ------------------- 17 February 2017 170,000 242.05 41,148,500 ------------------- Total accumulated over week 7 900,000 215,643,300 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total accumulated during the share buyback 2,045,000 486,084,300 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------







With the transactions stated above, Danske Bank A/S holds a total of 50,794,888 own shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers, or 5.16% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.







We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed and aggregated form provided in accordance with the Commissions delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.







