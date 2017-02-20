Reiss Appoints Christos Angelides as Chief Executive Officer

LONDON, Feb. 20,2017 /PRNewswire/ --Reiss Ltd ("Reiss" or "the Company"), owner of the global men's and women's fashion and accessories brand REISS, is pleased to announce the appointment of Christos Angelides as Chief Executive Officer as part of a planned succession process.

Christos brings over 30 years multi-channel retail experience to Reiss including 28 years at Next where he served for 14 years on the Main Board as Group Product Director. Most recently he served as President of Abercrombie and Fitch based in the US.

In addition, Andy Lawrence has joined Reiss as Head of International. Mr. Lawrence joins from Ralph Lauren where he held a series of senior roles in Asia Pacific including Head of Korea and Taiwan and Senior Director of Business Development for the region.

The appointments follow strong trading in the six week period to 7 January 2017 as previously announced.

Christos Angelides, incoming Chief Executive Officer, commented, "I have long admired the strength of the REISS brand and its emphasis on timeless luxury at an affordable price. I look forward to building on the strong foundations that David has built and expanding the business further in both the UK and internationally together with the support of Warburg Pincus."

David Reiss, founder and Chairman of Reiss, commented, "I am delighted that Christos has agreed to lead REISS going forward and look forward to working closely with him in order to ensure an orderly succession. He brings significant retail experience which will be invaluable as REISS grows into a truly global fashion brand."

AboutREISS

REISS, founded by David Reiss in 1971, is an international fashion brand offering affordable luxury for both men and women.The company currently operates from over 189 locations in 17 countries and also has a highly developed e-commerce presence. In the year to January 2016, the company generated sales of £146 million and EBITDA of £24.4 million.