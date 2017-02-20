Med hänvisning till pressmeddelandet som Eltel AB publicerade i dag klockan 11:00 har Nasdaq Stockholm AB i samråd med Finansinspektionen beslutat att handeln i aktierna i Eltel AB (ELTEL, ISIN-kod SE0006509949, orderboks-ID 106028) och handeln i alla övriga instrument kopplade till aktierna ska återupptas. Sedvanligt auktionsförfarande inleds klockan 11:20 och handeln återupptas klockan 11:30.



With reference to the press release published by Eltel AB at 11:00 CET today, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has in consultation with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority decided that the trading in the shares of Eltel AB (ELTEL, ISIN code SE0006509949, order book ID 106028) and the trading in all other instruments related to the shares shall be resumed. The opening auction starts at 11:20 CET followed by continuous trading from 11:30 CET.



För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Karin Ydén eller Cecilia Olsson på telefon 08-405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Karin Ydén or Cecilia Olsson, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.