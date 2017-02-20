Oberthur Technologies (OT), a leading global provider of embedded security software products, services and solutions, today announces its international collaboration with Samsung and Ercom, a leading company in the mobile communication security industry, to jointly develop and launch Cryptosmart SIM-powered

OT and ERCOM have partnered to introduce Cryptosmart SIM-powered relying on an advanced SIM card technology to encrypt mobile communications on Samsung mobile devices. This partnership between OT, Samsung and ERCOM makes Cryptosmart SIM-powered easy to deploy by operators to secure mobile devices as well as data, voice and SMS communications.

The solution will bring both security and usability for customers and end-users:

Security through end-to-end encryption of voice, data and SMS communications, plus local data protection and possibility to remotely wipe the device.

Usability through unaltered user experience of Samsung consumer smartphones and tablets, and the ability for customers to manage all system features remotely.

Cryptosmart is a trusted solution adopted by government authorities and large international organizations with a certified level of security. It is the only restricted French NATO UE certified solution.

Thanks to its high level of security and usability, this solution addresses administrations, governments, executives of large companies and employee populations exchanging sensitive information exposed to cyber threats.

The deployment process of Cryptosmart SIM-powered is very convenient, relying on a specific SIM card, a Samsung device with the latest release of KNOX, and the Ercom Cryptosmart mobile application and back-end solution. The solution will be easy to install and use on a large range of Samsung devices, with a simple go-to-market via Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) thanks to the dedicated SIM.

"Thanks to the Cryptosmart SIM-powered solution, the SIM becomes a hardware security enabler. It is a great demonstration of its superior capability to deploy the most robust security solutions while keeping a very simple supply chain and end-user experience. Cryptosmart SIM-powered offers the highest security combination for B2B customers of MNOs and MVNOs" explained Bruno Letellier, Head of the Advanced SIM Business Line at OT.

"OT has been instrumental when designing and integrating the Cryptosmart solution powered by a dedicated SIM. The combination of OT, Samsung and Ercom expertise allows us to offer the best and most competitive security solution on the market. We are happy to strengthen our collaboration with both OT and Samsung through the development of this state-of-the art Cryptosmart SIM-powered solution, enabling us to accelerate our deployment process." added Yannick Dupuch, CEO of ERCOM.

Discover Crysptosmart SIM-poweed to encrypt mobile devices and communications at the Mobile World Congress on OT's booth, Hall 6 Stand 6H30

ABOUT OBERTHUR TECHNOLOGIES

OT is a world leader in embedded digital security that protects you when you connect, authenticate or pay.

OT is strategically positioned in high growth markets and offers embedded security software solutions for "end-point" devices as well as associated remote management solutions to a huge portfolio of international clients, including banks and financial institutions, mobile operators, authorities and governments, as well as manufacturers of connected objects and equipment.

OT employs over 6 500 employees worldwide, including almost 700 R&D people. With a global footprint of 4 regional secure manufacturing hubs and 39 secure service centers, OT's international network serves clients in 169 countries.

For more information: www.oberthur.com

ABOUT ERCOM

Ercom is a French company specializing in secure communications, devices and networks. Ercom deploys reliable, simple and highly secure solutions to governments and corporations in France and abroad:

Cryptosmart is the only solution to secure mobile communications (voice, data and SMS) on consumer mobile devices with government and military grade certification (Restricted certification by France ANSSI, NATO and the EU).

Cryptobox is the most secure file sharing and collaboration solution, enabling governments and corporations to share confidential information while leveraging the cloud, with robust security features.

To learn more: www.ercom.com

