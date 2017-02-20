Chubb appoints Adrian Matthews as Chief Operating Officer, Continental Europe

LONDON, Feb. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb today announced the appointment of Adrian Matthews, currently Executive Vice President and Zonal Leader Major Accounts for the company's Midwest, Canada and Northeast regions in North America, to the role of Chief Operating Officer, Continental Europe.

In his new role, Adrian will be responsible for the performance and development of Chubb's property and casualty product lines as well as the company's sales and distribution function across Continental Europe. He succeeds Steve Reiss, who recently returned to the United States to lead Chubb's North American Real Estate and Hospitality Industry Practice. Adrian will be based in Paris, reporting to Jeff Moghrabi, Division President, Continental Europe. He will take up the role before the end of the first quarter of 2017.

Adrian has 32 years of insurance industry experience. Before assuming his current role, he had served as Chief Operating Officer for Chubb's Midwest region from 2012 to 2015. Prior to joining ACE as a primary casualty underwriting manager in 1993, he held underwriting positions at Royal Insurance and Hartford Insurance.

Jeff Moghrabi, Division President, Continental Europe, said:

"Adrian is a great addition to our team. His appointment reflects Chubb's commitment to making full use of its top talent to share knowledge and best practice internationally. In a mature insurance market such as Continental Europe, Adrian's leadership, experience and proven track record in one of our busiest US regions will be a great asset. I welcome him to Continental Europe and Paris, and look forward to working together to further strengthen our product propositions and distribution strategy."

