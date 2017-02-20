LTE for IoT leader to demonstrate easy implementation of narrowband connectivity capability at GSMA Mobile World Congress

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), a leader in LTE for IoT chipsets, today announced a collaboration with STMicroelectronics, a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, to facilitate the HW and SW combination of ST's STM32 microcontroller platform with Sequans' Monarch LTE-M chipset platform in a design kit for IoT connectivity. The solution will be demonstrated at GSMA's Mobile World Congress in ST's exhibit stand, 7A61.

The IoT design kit simplifies device design and speeds time to market for makers of connected IoT devices, including wearables, connected healthcare devices, smart city and smart home devices, asset trackers, agriculture and industrial IoT devices, and more.

Monarch is the world's first purpose-built IoT chip to appear in the market that is compliant with the 3GPP Release 13 LTE-Advanced standard defining narrowband LTE-M and developed to support low power and low data rate applications for the Internet of Things.

The STM32 family is the leading ARM® Cortex®-M-core 32-bit microcontroller platform comprising ten product series addressing a large range of applications. The family spans ultra-low-power STM32L products to the world's highest performance STM32H7 series and offers binary compatibility combined with similar pinout assignments, hardware IP proliferation, and a consistent higher-level programming language that simplifies development across the STM32 families.

"ST's leadership in low power and IoT-friendly high-performance solutions is an ideal match to our Monarch LTE-M platform," said Danny Kedar, VP and GM of Sequans' IoT business unit. "Monarch will enable low power wider area connectivity for many new IoT devices, and the STM32 design kit we've created with ST will help makers of those devices get to market quickly."

"The STM32 processor provides a proven platform ranging from ultra-low power products to the highest performance MCUs, with graphic and advanced connectivity-stack capabilities for IoT applications," said Michel Buffa, General Manager, Microcontroller Division, STMicroelectronics. "Monarch brings the industry's most optimized LTE-M solution for IoT connectivity to completes the turnkey design kit that brings the standalone network connectivity that is vital to any IoT device all developers of connected objects."

The IoT design kit will be demonstrated at the STMicroelectronics exhibit stand at GSMA Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, February 27 March 2, in hall 7, stand 7A61. Sequans is in hall 7, stand 7I81.

Sequans' Monarch is the world's first and most highly-optimized LTE-M (Cat M1) and NB-IoT (Cat NB1) capable chip. It is purpose-built for narrowband IoT applications, including sensors, wearables, and other low data, low power M2M and IoT devices. Monarch complies with the ultra-low-power and reduced complexity feature requirements of the 3GPP release 13 LTE Advanced Pro standard, defining narrowband, low data rate LTE technology for machine type communications. Monarch provides full support for Power Saving Mode (PSM) and extended discontinuous reception (eDRX) to enable the long battery life needed by many IoT use cases, and it provides the enhanced coverage modes defined in the standard that extend coverage for deep-indoor and remote deployments. Monarch comprises baseband, RF, power management, and RAM, all integrated into a single, tiny 6.5 x 8.5 mm package. In addition, Monarch supports advanced features such as programmable RF filtering for global band support in a single SKU, and proprietary dynamic power management technology enabling battery life of 10+ years for certain use cases.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading provider of single-mode 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and a wide range of broadband data devices. Founded in 2003, Sequans has developed and delivered seven generations of 4G technology and its chips are certified and shipping in 4G networks around the world. Today, Sequans offers two LTE product lines: StreamrichLTE™, optimized for feature-rich mobile computing and home/portable router devices, and StreamliteLTE™, optimized for M2M devices and other connected devices for the IoT. Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com, www.facebook.com/sequans, www.twitter.com/sequans

See: http://www.sequans.com/lteforiot

