Hayley Group Limited Completes Mercury Holdings (London) Limited Purchase

February 20, 2017

Leith Mergers & Acquisitions Limited (http://www.leithma.co.uk) - Acquisition Completion Announcement - Halesowen (UK) based Hayley Group Limited (http://www.hayley-group.co.uk), acquires Hertfordshire & London (UK) based supplier of industrial spare parts and components, Mercury Holdings (London) Limited (http://www.mercuryltd.co.uk).

Leith Mergers & Acquisitions Limited is delighted to announce the acquisition by Halesowen based, Hayley Group Limited of Mercury Holdings (London) Limited (and its subsidiary Mercury Bearings Limited), a leading supplier of industrial spare parts and components with offices / branches in London, Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire, UK and multi-million pound revenues.

The completion of the deal took place on the 24th of January 2017.

Exact details of the transaction value will remain undisclosed but we are able to confirm that the deal was a 100% share sale.

Leith Mergers & Acquisitions Limited acted as exclusive advisors to Mercury Holdings (London) Limited and its Shareholders.

Leith Mergers & Acquisitions are delighted to have secured the deal for the Shareholders' of Mercury Holdings (London) Limited and the senior management team will remain in place following the transaction. We would also like to congratulate Hayley Group Limited and the employees and customers of both companies.

"We are very pleased to join Hayley Group," said Chris Clayden, Founder / Director of Mercury Holdings, "The combination of Mercury's experienced team and our existing network of branches in the London and the Home Counties combined with Hayley Group's nationwide network, positions us well to meet the evolving needs of our valued customers and provides a platform for growth for the combined group."

Chris added, "I would also like to thank David and the entire Team at Leith Mergers and Acquisitions for the invaluable support, expertise and guidance they provided throughout the process. Their involvement in the deal was fundamental to the successful outcome and proved to be a great benefit to myself and my fellow Shareholder, Graham King."

Managing Director of Leith Mergers & Acquisitions, David Nelson added: "This is an exceptional deal for all Stakeholders in Mercury. The future looks bright for the Company and its many customers and we are delighted to have played a part in the continued success of the business."

