ManageEngine, the real-time IT management company, today announced that NetFlow Analyzer, its traffic management software, now supports deep packet inspection (DPI). DPI support provides enhanced visibility that admins need to compare network and application response times and quickly determine whether the fault is with the network or application. In addition, NetFlow Analyzer now also supports Meraki devices to monitor their traffic flows.

ManageEngine, a longtime technology partner of Cisco, will be demonstrating the new features of NetFlow Analyzer and its integrated IT operations management suite, OpManager Plus, in booth E77 at Cisco Live being held in Berlin, Feb. 20-24, 2017.

"When it comes to network diagnostics, more is always better. After the initial troubleshooting via SNMP and flow-based analysis, enterprises turn to actual packet-based forensics for deeper network problems. That's why we are adding DPI support in NetFlow Analyzer and our integrated tool OpManager Plus," said Dev Anand, director of product management at ManageEngine. "With DPI, OpManager Plus and NetFlow Analyzer customers can now store actual application response time vs. network response time data for forensic study at a later point. The integrated suite also makes it possible to correlate packet data with monitoring data across several parameters at the same time."

DPI: Improved Network Visibility and Greater Control

With NetFlow Analyzer's DPI monitoring, admins can keep track of the performance and network latency of business-critical applications. Whenever a slowness issue arises, they can compare the network response time (NRT) with the application response time (ART) to determine where the issue is.

NetFlow Analyzer provides insightful data such as NRT and ART, traffic, source and destination, and conversation for Layer 4 applications. It offers various reports and options to help you ascertain what is causing the slowness with conversation details. These insights help admins identify performance issues at an early stage and control them with traffic-shaping techniques for an improved user experience.

Cisco Meraki: Extended Monitoring Support for Wireless Traffic

Meraki offers a wide range of hardware that helps to meet the ever-growing demand for wireless networks. It's one of the leading vendors in the market and is used by many enterprises. To ease the management of Meraki devices and monitor the traffic flow, NetFlow Analyzer has brought in the support.

NetFlow Analyzer monitors traffic on Meraki devices using NetFlow v9. It provides real-time traffic data on top applications, source-destination and interfaces. It allows admins to create alert profiles to get instant notification through email and SMS about traffic threshold violations.

NetFlow Analyzer version 12 is available immediately for download at https://www.manageengine.com/netflow/download.html. Pricing starts at $49,995 for the Distributed edition, which supports unlimited interfaces. For SMEs, the Essential edition is offered and starts at $495 for 10 interfaces. For more information on the DPI feature, visit https://www.manageengine.com/products/netflow/deep-packet-inspection.html.

ManageEngine NetFlow Analyzer is a powerful traffic analytics and network forensics tool that supports IPv6. It has other capabilities such as traffic shaping, IP SLA reporting, QoS reporting, Medianet reporting, WAAS reporting, and more. NetFlow Analyzer can be upgraded to OpManager Plus, a network management solution. For more information, please visit https://www.manageengine.com/netflow.

ManageEngine delivers the real-time IT management tools that empower IT teams to meet organizational needs for real-time services and support. Worldwide, established and emerging enterprises including more than 60 percent of the Fortune 500 rely on ManageEngine products to ensure the optimal performance of their critical IT infrastructure, including networks, servers, applications, desktops and more. ManageEngine is a division of Zoho Corporation with offices worldwide, including the United States, India, Singapore, Japan and China. For more information, please visit http://www.manageengine.com/; follow the company blog at http://blogs.manageengine.com/, on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/ManageEngine and on Twitter @ManageEngine.

